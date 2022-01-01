Hartford PD search for driver after Windsor man struck and killed

Police said they found the man laying unresponsive in the road in the area of Main Street and Battles Street just after midnight.

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Windsor man is dead after Hartford police said he was struck and killed by a car overnight.

Police were called to the area of Main Street at Battles Street just after midnight on the report of a car vs pedestrian crash.

When officers arrived, they found 51-year-old Michael Brown in the road, suffering from severe injuries. He was rushed to St. Francis Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Police said the car involved in the crash was a black Infinity G35. It fled the scene before police arrived, according to officials, and was later found unoccupied. At this time there's no description of a suspect.

Investigators are asking the public's assistance in helping to identify the driver of the car. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Luis Franco at 860-757-4134 or the Hartford Police Department's tip line at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.





