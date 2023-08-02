West Hartford woman caught after running from police in stolen vehicle

Lisa French slammed into multiple police vehicles and almost an officer in her escape attempt, police said.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — A woman was arrested after crashing into several police cars and almost hitting an officer with a stolen car on Tuesday night, according to Manchester Police .

A Nissan Altima was reported stolen out of Hartford and was possibly involved in a shoplifting incident at Dick's Sporting Goods, police said.

Manchester police located the stolen car in a parking lot on 1428 Pleasant Valley Road.

As police approached the driver, identified as Lisa French, 51, of West Hartford, she tries to avoid being arrested by driving away. In the process, she allegedly struck three Manchester Police vehicles and another car in the parking lot. She also barely missed hitting an officer in her escape attempt, according to police.

The stolen Nissan broke down in the parking lot of an Artisanal Burger Company, police said. A witness told police they saw French along with another female in the car running into the Hampton Inn and Suites at 1432 Pleasant Valley Road. The officer located French at the hotel and took her in custody.

French received multiple charges including four counts of evading responsibility, reckless driving, and theft of a motor vehicle. She also had an active warrant for failure to appear in the 2nd degree which was served upon her arrest. She is being held on an $110,000 bond and is due to appear in court on Wednesday.

