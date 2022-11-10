x
Hartford County

Inclement weather forces MDC to close recreation areas Friday

Affected areas include the popular trails around the reservoirs in West Hartford and Bloomfield.
MDC Reservoir

CONNECTICUT, USA — The Metropolitan District Commission (MDC) announced Thursday that they'll be closing their recreation areas on Friday due to inclement weather, as the remains of Hurricane Nicole move north. 

These areas consist primarily of the trails and areas around the reservoirs in West Hartford and Bloomfield.

Connecticut is in a WEATHER WATCH for Friday afternoon into early Saturday according to FOX61's Chief Meteorgolist Rachel Frank as a period of rain, warmth and gusty winds is expected. 

