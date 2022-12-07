South Windsor residents keep neighbors fed with mini pantries

Volunteers collect and stock non-perishable food items in community pantries so no one goes hungry.

Example video title will go here for this video

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. — Neighbors in South Windsor are making sure that everyone in town is fed during these difficult times.

With many families struggling with high costs, community members are filling community pantries for anyone in need.

They say kindness is the gift that keeps on giving.

"It just makes me very happy to do something for somebody else," said Shirley Devanney, a South Windsor grandmother.

For residents in South Windsor, one initial act of kindness has snowballed into a bigger reflection of love.

'I go to all the different pantries as much as I can with my grandson and we stock them," said Devanney.

"We get donations so we sort them and spend the day going to the different pantries in the town," said Carol Brace, a South Windsor resident and mom of three boys.

The community cabinets around South Windsor are filled with non-perishable foods and are completely donated, stocked and funded by the group of residents whose goal is to help make sure all their neighbors have food on their plates.

Love this story today in South Windsor!! A group of residents join together to keep the community pantries stocked for anyone in need! There’s some smaller volunteers too learning at a young age it’s important to give back! Full story tonight at 4 on @FOX61News 🤗 pic.twitter.com/a9UWwy4d12 — Lindsey Kane (@lindseykanetv) July 12, 2022

"They can come here anonymously get what they need leave and nobody knows," said Devanney.

The group of volunteers both big and small work together to keep food on the shelves of the seven cabinets throughout town, an important task they hope brings smiles to people in need.

"All the people can get more food," said 5-year-old Steven Brace.

"They probably feel happy they probably like it," said Devanney's grandson, AJ Mezzie.

The mission wouldn’t be possible without 14-year-old Tiernan Cabot, the founder of Hartford Bags of Love, an organization that donates items to people in need and sponsors the cabinets.

'We built these pantries and we have over 30 in the area," said Cabot. "One thing we can all share is the giving spirit it’s so important to help people out when they need it the most and in their time of need. I think it’s incredible to see an entire community coming together."

With many local families struggling to afford rising costs at the stores, the cabinets continue to grow.

"The turnaround has been faster and faster even filling them up twice a week things are disappearing," said Brace.

As does the support from the community.

'I’m proud to say I’m from South Windsor, I think it’s so incredible," said Cabot.

An act of kindness that will continue to keep on giving.

A full list of the locations of the pantries can be found here.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.