2 sentenced in 2018 death of Windsor Locks man

Michael Keene's was killed and his body was put in a storage bin, as the pair went on a spending spree.

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The daughter and her boyfriend of a man who was stabbed and dumped into a trunk were sentenced this week in connection to his murder.

Jessica Keene, 28, and Quahzier Bouie, 28, were sentenced in the 2018 death of Michael Keene in Windsor Locks.

Keene was to 20 years in prison suspended after seven years with five years’ probation. Bouie was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison.

Keene pleaded guilty on December 8, 2022, to Accessory to Manslaughter in the First Degree. Bouie pleaded guilty on October 5, 2022, to Manslaughter in the First Degree and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

Court records show Keene was stabbed five times in the neck and three times in the back. His body was concealed in a storage bin found on November 27, 2018, in the condominium where Keene and Bouie were living. Before the discovery of the storage bin, Michael Keene had been reported missing for about two weeks. During that time, Bouie and Keene went on a spending spree with funds from the victim and the victim’s mother’s pension and Social Security that was accessed via a debit card that was known to be in the possession of the victim. Purchases included new cellphones, cash on prepaid cards, plane tickets, car repairs, bleach, trash bags, and air fresheners.

