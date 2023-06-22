Police search for car break-in suspects in Windsor, over 30 break-ins under investigation

The caller told dispatch that three males broke into several car windows in their driveway before leaving in a dark-colored Range Rover.

WINDSOR, Conn — Police are looking for a vehicle and suspects connected to at least one car break-in in Windsor, as the department investigates around 30 additional cars that were broken into overnight.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Palisado Ave. around 4:24 a.m. Thursday for a report of a car break-in that had just happened.

The caller told dispatch that three males broke into several car windows in their driveway before leaving in a dark-colored Range Rover, reportedly heading south on Palisado Ave.

Officers checking the area noticed that several other vehicles in the area also had broken windows. Police are now investigating around 30 car break-ins that happened overnight.

The vehicle the suspects were in was determined to be a Range Rover that was stolen out of Windsor on Tuesday, with Connecticut license plates reading AB-44688.

Officers found the vehicle at Mobil on Bloomfield Ave. near Route 91. When they approached, the Range Rover sped away from the scene, nearly crashing into a police cruiser, and went south on Route 91.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police at (860) 688-5273.

