CVS Health rapid result COVID-19 testing site in Hartford extended to September

HARTFORD, Conn. — Mayor Bronin, along with the NAACP, health and fire officials will announce Thursday new efforts to ensure all Connecticut residents have equal access to coronavirus tests.

CVS Health will officially continue operating the rapid result COVID-19 testing site at the Arroyo Recreation Center through September 2020.

The site had previously been scheduled to close on July 31.

According to officials, the Arroyo Center location is the only rapid testing site in the state.

Connecticut residents can schedule appointments by calling 860-757-9311.

The local leaders will speak from Hartford City Hall at 12 p.m.

Connecticut State Conference of the NAACP President, Scot X. Esdaile is also expected to announce the launch of an NAACP public awareness campaign focused the importance of testing within Black and Brown communities.

The campaign, which is supported by CVS Health, will elevate community voices across social media, TV, radio, and email and also leverage community partnerships across the state.