Hartford PD recover 7 stolen cars, firearms, and drugs during violence reduction operation

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police are urging residents to "LOCK YOUR CARS, TAKE YOUR FOBS," as Connecticut continues to see cars stolen.

According to officials, members of the Auto Theft Unit, Violent Crimes Unit and Fugitive Task Force recovered seven cars Thursday during a multi-faceted, focused violence reduction operation.

Of the seven recovered, five of the vehicles were stolen from out of town and all of them had key fobs left inside.

The recovered vehicles are as follows:

2016 Nissan Rogue *Stolen from Norwich*

2020 Honda Pilot *Stolen from Cromwell*

2017 Audi Q7 *Stolen from Hamden* Occupants armed with handguns; one of which, was stolen.

2013 BMW 535i *Stolen from Southington*

2017 Volvo S60 *Stolen from Glastonbury*

2018 Toyota Corolla *Stolen from Hartford*

2011 Subaru Outback *Stolen from Hartford* Patrol arrest, vehicle wanted in evading motor vehicle collision.

Additionally, two unlawfully possessed firearms (one stolen), 200 sleeves of fentanyl, and ammunition were recovered, police said.

According to a release, there were a total of nine arrests connected to the stolen cars, two firearms arrests, one fugitive from justice was located and a parolee was remanded to custody during this operation.

Five of the auto theft arrests were juveniles as young as 13 years old.

Patrol got in on the action between calls and grabbed this occupied stolen Subaru on Nelson St. That’s FIVE occupied stolen car arrests in Hartford in nine hours. All stolen bc careless owners left their fobs in the cars. LOCK YOUR CARS, TAKE YOUR FOBS. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/0hXT8K3XgQ — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) December 4, 2020

Four (arrested) juveniles jumped out of this stolen Toyota and engaged auto theft detectives in a foot pursuit. Juveniles are 13, 14, & 15. Car was taken from a delivery driver who left the car unattended w/keys inside two days ago. LOCK YOUR CARS, TAKE YOUR FOBS. -LT. PC pic.twitter.com/CdZJGtcwC1 — Hartford Police CT (@HartfordPolice) December 3, 2020