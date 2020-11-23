Hartford PD seize guns, drugs, cash during compliance check, parolee taken back into custody

According to officials, one of the seized guns in Luis Rodriguez's possession was actively listed as stolen from West Springfield, MA.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police say a man on parole is in custody again after a compliance check led to officers seizing several illegal items.

Upon making contact with the parolee, it was discovered that he was in possession of two firearms, ammunition and narcotics, police said in a release.

According to officials, one of the seized firearms was actively listed as stolen from West Springfield, MA.

Following an interview with detectives, 22-year-old Luis Rodriguez was transported to detention and charged with the following:

Criminal Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)

Possession of Narcotics (4 counts)

Possession of a Stolen Firearm

Possession of Narcotics w/Intent to Sell