Hartford PD seize guns, drugs, cash during compliance check, parolee taken back into custody

HARTFORD, Conn. — Police say a man on parole is in custody again after a compliance check led to officers seizing several illegal items.
Upon making contact with the parolee, it was discovered that he was in possession of two firearms, ammunition and narcotics, police said in a release.
According to officials, one of the seized firearms was actively listed as stolen from West Springfield, MA.
Following an interview with detectives, 22-year-old Luis Rodriguez was transported to detention and charged with the following:
- Criminal Possession of a Firearm (2 counts)
- Possession of Narcotics (4 counts)
- Possession of a Stolen Firearm
- Possession of Narcotics w/Intent to Sell
Official say a “remand to custody” was placed on Rodriguez and he was subsequently held without bond.