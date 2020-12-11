Hartford schools shift to orange status due to rise in COVID cases

NEWINGTON, Hartford — Hartford Public Schools have announced changes in their learning models due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in the community.
Officials said in a press release:
Superintendent Dr. Leslie Torres-Rodriguez, joined by other district leaders, will present a live update at Hartford Public High School with the latest details about the district shift to “Orange” status starting on Monday, Nov. 16.
The update will include the transition to hybrid learning model for grades K-9, student schedules, and supports, including a new virtual tutoring program. The update will be held In English, followed by a Spanish session. Each session ends with a brief Q&A.