Hartford Trumbull Kitchen to close temporarily due to COVID-19

Some Connecticut businesses are suspending operations due till the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic has placed on them. That includes the popular Trumbull Kitchen in downtown Hartford.

Managing Partner and Executive Chef Christopher Torla this was difficult decision. "We tried to do the best we could, and we weathered the storm. We made it through the Summer".

The drought of the fall was difficult for Trumbull Kitchen, but capacity limitations and lack of foot traffic in the Capital City caused too much of an economic strain on the business to continue operations as is.

Torla stated, "It's become apparent to us that we're running in reverse. Every week, our sales are going in the wrong direction".

Corporations are working fully remote with minimal business travel, sporting and music events are cancelled throughout the Winter, and social gatherings are at an all time low. All things the restaurant industry relies on to stay afloat.

As Torla said, "It's a very social industry, and social isn't the keyword right now with the pandemic, right? Everything is the opposite of that".