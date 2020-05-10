Winterfest Skating Rink's return in "danger" due to funding difficulties

The iQuilt Partnership stated that due to COVID-19 funding cuts, the event is in danger of not returning

HARTFORD, Conn — The iQuilt Partnership, organizers of Winterfest Hartford announced that the Winterfest Skating Rink in Bushnell Park is in danger of not returning this year.

Due to substantial cut-back in funding due to the current health pandemic, organizers are only 40% of the way to their goal. They hope to close the $135,000 gap in financing this year with donations from additional corporate sponsors, local foundations, and individuals.

Winterfest Hartford has brought free ice skating, free skate rentals, and free learn-to-skate lessons to Bushnell Park for the past ten years.

iQuilt said that if the funding goals are met, the 11th season will open on November 27, 2020.

“Unfortunately, we will not be able to bring this amazing family activity back to the capital city without additional financial support,” said iQuilt Partnership Executive Director Jackie Mandyck. “We believe that this outdoor, COVID-19 compliant event is needed more than ever, and we are hopeful that once again, the community will step up and support this great Hartford tradition.”

To donate, head to winterfesthartford.com or mail a check to: