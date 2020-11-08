The heat continues across Central Connecticut

In Manchester the firefighters there are taxed with the extra challenge of having to work in the extreme heat.

MANCHESTER, Conn. — The stifling heat has continued to take hold across the region.

In Manchester the firefighters there are taxed with the extra challenge of having to work in the extreme heat. “No matter what shape you are in you have about 100 pounds of gear on when you work,” said Manchester Fire Battalion Chief Gordon MacMillan. Macmillan added, “we make sure they’re hydrated and resting when they’re not on calls.”

Making the most out of the latest heatwave, fifth grader Sophia Ackerman was sitting at her usual summertime spot — a lemonade stand outside her Manchester house that has been busy.