Heat leads to early dismissals from schools

East Hartford schools are among those with early dismissal.

EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — The high temperatures around the state prompted some school districts to have early dismissals Monday, and likely for other days this week as the heat continues.

The lack of air conditioning in the schools was the primary factor in officials making the call to let students go home.

On top of the heat, teachers and students will also be dealing with wearing masks in the classrooms today.

"Actually they were very upset, I would love to stay home and do homeschool," Elizabeth Negron, a parent, said about her kids. "No, you have to get to school because I have a lot of things to do."

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.