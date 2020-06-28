Hebron hosts drive-through food truck festival

The food is delivered right to your car window, and you can then enjoy it outside.

HEBRON, Conn. — For many people the best part of going to a fair, is the food. Since several fairs are cancelled this year, organizers have found a way to still bring the food to you with a drive-through food truck festival. It's been a hit so far, with about 350-450 cars stopping by a day.

"They’re really organized, I was surprised, very very organized so it was very easy to just drive right through, order, and you’re on your way," said Abigail Zakorchevnoway of Salem.

"The response has been fantastic. It's getting people out of their houses,they can tailgate, they can picnic, as long as they social distance," said Frank Flood of Core Events.

Core Events has been hosting the drive-thru food truck festivals around the state. This weekend, it was at the Hebron Fairgrounds, where normally, they would be preparing for the fair in September.

"We tried to hold off as much as we could to see what everything was going to lead to but with so much uncertainty still today and so many different regulations and you know some of our entertainment, we had to do what was best for our customers and our patrons," said Krystin Strumskas of the Hebron Lions Club.

Loyal fair-goers are still showing their support, and getting a taste of some of their favorites.

"Today I ordered the American potato, a frozen lemonade, and a hot dog," said Zakorchevnoway. "It does make up for the fair food considering I’m 5 months pregnant I want the fair food! So it was a nice alternative," she said.

It's an adjustment for customers and for the organizers, but they say it's all about finding a way to stay safe and still have fun during a time that has been difficult.

"We had to change a lot of things. We usually do food truck events every year doing it this way is a little different," said Flood.

"We’re doing our best to keep both our volunteers safe as well as our customers," said Strumskas. "We have a very supportive community both within our town of Hebron and our fair community," she said.