House of Bread in Hartford feels like home for many this holiday

HARTFORD, Conn. — Every year on Christmas Eve, The House of Bread welcomes its guests in for a holiday meal. It gives them a warm place to gather, and people to enjoy their time with.

“It’s the bread and butter of Hartford, The House of Bread," House of Bread guest, Shawn Coleman told FOX61.

Head Chef, Andrea Johnson, is expecting more than 170 people to show up for a special lunch on Friday. She will be serving prime rib, collard greens and more.

"Yeah I put my heart and soul in it, so, that’s fun for me," Chef Johnson, who also serves as an instructor for The House of Bread said.

Aside from this special occasion, Johnson does served meals Monday through Friday at their 27 Chestnut Street location in Hartford.

"It brings me joy when clients come in with their families," Johnson said. "Let me tell you something, there’s nothing better than seeing the joy in those kids faces.”

On top of the meal, the guests are getting a gift donated by community members and partner organizations of The House of Bread. More than 100 gift bags full of winter essentials, every day items, and food will be handed out.

“If that’s the only gift they get, I'm glad they come here and they get it from us," Tom Porell, Operations Manager of The House of Bread said. "Because they like hanging out here and they’re part of our family. So we have to treat them like family."

Porell said that family continues to move and change, because of the pandemic. Due to assistance from the state and government, many people found a home within the last two years. However, others lost theirs.

“We’ve had a shift from people who left us and a shift to a whole bunch of new people that are coming here that need a tremendous amount of help," Porell added.

That help wouldn't come to fruition without the volunteers who have been coming to their Chestnut Street location for decades.

"I go home to Glastonbury, Jill goes home to West Hartford, and we go home to nice homes. A lot of people here don’t," volunteer, David Lynch said. "And it's a small way to give back."

The House of Bread Soup Kitchen is open for breakfast and lunch Mon-Friday for men, women and children. They have weekend hours as well. See below:

Monday-Friday Breakfast: 8-9 a.m.

Monday- Friday Lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:45 p.m.

Thursday dinner: 5-6 p.m. (there is no dinner the 1st Thursday of the month)

Saturday lunch: 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. (there is no lunch the 1st Saturday of the month)

Sunday Breakfast: 9-10 a.m.

