Inert grenade found by neighbor, New London Fire Chief

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Talk about a wake-up call!
That is exactly what one resident and the New London Fire Chief Peter Reichard got Friday morning.
According to the Fire Chief's Twitter page, a neighbor was cleaning around his yard when he found a grenade.
The man then knocked on Chief Reichard's door to help him with the incident.
Chief Reichard said after inspection by a trained eye found the grenade to be inert. Phew!
