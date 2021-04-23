Inert grenade found by neighbor, New London Fire Chief

According to the New London's Fire Chief Twitter page, a neighbor was cleaning up their property when they found it.

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Talk about a wake-up call!

That is exactly what one resident and the New London Fire Chief Peter Reichard got Friday morning.

According to the Fire Chief's Twitter page, a neighbor was cleaning around his yard when he found a grenade.

The man then knocked on Chief Reichard's door to help him with the incident.

Chief Reichard said after inspection by a trained eye found the grenade to be inert. Phew!

