
Local News

Inert grenade found by neighbor, New London Fire Chief

According to the New London's Fire Chief Twitter page, a neighbor was cleaning up their property when they found it.
Credit: ChiefReichard@nlpdct

NEW LONDON, Conn. — Talk about a wake-up call! 

That is exactly what one resident and the New London Fire Chief Peter Reichard got Friday morning. 

According to the Fire Chief's Twitter page, a neighbor was cleaning around his yard when he found a grenade. 

The man then knocked on Chief Reichard's door to help him with the incident. 

Chief Reichard said after inspection by a trained eye found the grenade to be inert. Phew! 

