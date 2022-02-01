It’s Pi Day! Here are some $3.14 deals and more

The special day – which is also Albert Einstein’s birthday – comes a day full of $3.14 deals for a smorgasbord of pizza, pastries and pot pies.

CONNECTICUT, USA — March 14 is Pi Day, the annual celebration of the mathematical constant π (pi), which is the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter. It is a day that brings together math enthusiasts and pie lovers.

And with the special day – which is also Albert Einstein’s birthday – comes a day full of $3.14 deals for a smorgasbord of pizza, pastries and pot pies.

Here are some deals at participating locations Monday, unless otherwise noted. (If you would like your deal or offer included in our list, email us at newstips@fox61.com)

---

Lyman Orchard

Lyman Orchards in Middlefield is selling all 6-inch pies for $3.14 all-day Monday. The limit is two pies per party.

Lyman Orchard Farm Store is located at 32 Reeds Gap Road in Middletown. They open at 9 a.m.

Rogers Orchard

Visitors at Rogers Orchard is Southington can save $3.14 on all freshly backed 10-inch pies all day.

The pies can be purchased at the Sunnymount Salesroom at 2876 Meriden-Waterbury Tpke in Southington or at the Home Farm Salesroom at 336 Long Bottom Road in Southington.

3.14 miles on Pi Day

CT WaveRunners Give Back has teamed up with Grand APizza in Madison for a 5K race for Pi Day.

The race – which is about 3.14 miles – begins at 6 p.m. followed by a pizza pie, with 10% of proceeds from Grand Apizza going to #LetHerRun.

7-Eleven

7-Eleven will have a $3.14 pizza deal Monday for members of its 7Rewards loyalty program. Get a whole pizza for $3.14, including cheese, pepperoni o 7-Meat at participating stores.

The Pi Day pizza deal is also available for $3.14 through the 7NOW delivery app.

Blaze Pizza

Blaze Pizza is giving new and existing Blaze Rewards members any 11-inch pizza for $3.14 with a one-time reward on the chain’s app. To get the deal, you will need to sign up for the loyalty program on their app by the end of the day Monday. The reward can be redeemed through March 31.

BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse

BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse is holding a half-off promotion on any large Deep Dish or Tavern-Cut Pizza.

Domino's

For a limited time, Domino's will give you a $3 "tip" to order your pizza online and pick it up yourself instead of choosing delivery.

Make a carryout order through May 22 and get a $3 coupon code to redeem the following week on a carryout order of $5 or more before tax and gratuity.

Chuck E. Cheese

Chuck E. Cheese is offering a Spring-Tastic Family Fun Pack, which includes two large, one-topping pizzas, Unicorn Cotton Candy, a goody bag, an activity sheet, and 250 e-tickets to use during your next visit. You can get all of that for just $34.99.

Papa Johns

Papa Johns is currently offering a variety of deals, including two medium two-topping pizzas for $7.99 each, a family special of two large, two-topping pizzas on their original or thin crust, alongside a two-liter Pepsi, and a lunchtime special of one small pizza with one topping, and a 20-ounce beverage of your choosing.

Honey Baked Ham Company

The Honey Baked Ham Company has a printable coupon for $3.14 off the Apple Caramel Walnut Pie on Monday. The coupon is required and it must be printed and brought in store or code can be used online for pick-up. Locations that will not accept the deal are listed on the coupon website.

Non-food Related Deals

Greater Hartford Quarter Marathon

The Greater Hartford ¼ Marathon is offering a 31.4% off deal for the 2022 Quarter Marathon. Use the code 2020PIDAY at registration. The code is only good for 10 uses so hurry up.

Palace Theater Tickets Giveaway

The Palace Theater in Waterbury is giving away the Ultimate Waitress Package for Pi Day. It includes two tickets for the 4/22 performance of ‘Waitress’ at the Palace Theater, two free drink tickets and two free slices of pie from Verbena.

To Enter:

Follow the Palace Theater’s Facebook Page

Comment your favorite baking memory in this post

Winners will be announced on March 15.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.