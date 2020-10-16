John Oliver will visit Danbury for renaming of sewer plant

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton confirmed the visit Thursday evening.

DANBURY, Conn. — Get ready for the ribbon cutting

After months of back and forth between Last Week Tonight's John Oliver and Mayor Mark Boughton, the HBO star has agreed to come to the Hat City for the official renaming of the city's sewer plant.

Earlier this month, the City Council voted to name the City's sewer plant after Oliver. The plant will now be called the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant.

Thursday evening, Boughton confirmed that Oliver has agreed to come to the ribbon cutting. However, the event will not open to the public because of COVI-19 restrictions

There is no set date yet.

On August 16, Last Week Tonight went into the topic of jury selection (warning for strong language). At one point, Oliver cited a 2016 study from the Iowa Law Review, which said New Britain and Hartford had 'accidentally misplaced' the names for jury selection and was never entered into the system. He then mentioned Danbury in some tongue-in-cheek phrasing.

It was then Oliver, who notably goes into side chats while arguing a more significant point, said if anyone was going to forget a city in Connecticut, why not Danbury.

"I know exactly three things about Danbury," he said. "USA Today ranked it the second-best city to live in in 2015, it was once the center of the American hat industry and if you're from there, you have a standing invite to come get a thrashing from John Oliver - children included - (expletive) you."

In the segment, Oliver noted Danbury's "charming railway museum" and its "historic Hearthstone Castle."

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton had followed up with an August 22 Facebook post that showed the Mayor in front of the city's sewage plant.

"We are going to rename it the John Oliver Memorial Sewer Plant," Boughton said. "Why? Because it's full of crap just like you, John."