Jury orders police officer in fatal shooting to pay $350K

The federal jury found Friday that Christopher Borona violated the constitutional right to life of Bryan Stukes when he shot him in the back as he ran from Borona.

A civil jury has ordered a former Bridgeport, Connecticut police officer to pay $350,000 after finding he wrongfully shot and killed a man eight years ago who had dropped his weapon.

The federal jury found Friday that Christopher Borona violated the constitutional right to life of Bryan Stukes when he shot him in the back as he ran from Borona.

Borona previously was cleared of any criminal wrongdoing following an investigation by a state prosecutor.

A federal lawsuit filed by Stukes’ mother claimed Borona used excessive force. A city attorney says the officer had to make a split-second decision and called the verdict disappointing.

Doug Stewart is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.



Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newsteam@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.