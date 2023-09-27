'Just Joking': Sandy Hook Promise's PSA urges folks to take threats seriously

Comedians Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, Billy Eichner and Roy Wood Jr. are just some of the comedians who helped Sandy Hook Promise convey the PSA's message.

NEWTOWN, Conn. — The urgency to take a threat of violence seriously instead of as a joke is the theme of this year's PSA from Sandy Hook Promise, a national non-profit that was established after the 2012 tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut.

"Just Joking" is a two-minute video showing clips of headlining comedians who appear to be telling jokes about shootings and violence.

"First day of school, last day of lives," the video starts as audiences can be heard laughing. "I want to kill people."

It is revealed later in the PSA that the comedians are quoting threats that were made prior to past shooting tragedies at schools, implying that the threat was not taken seriously.

"To show the absurdity of treating threats as a joke, some comedians pitched in to help," Sandy Hook Promise said.

Comedians Wanda Sykes, Margaret Cho, Billy Eichner, and Roy Wood Jr. are just some of the comedians who helped Sandy Hook Promise convey the PSA's message.

In one clip, Sykes takes the stage, quoting the threat made prior to the Townville Elementary School Shooting in South Carolina: "Some [expletive] gonna go down. And I don't think you're going to like it." The crowd in the PSA claps and laughs in response, taking the statement as a stand-up joke.

These kinds of threats were made for months on social media before the Townville gunman took action, according to Sandy Hook Promise.

Watch the PSA below:

WARNING: This video contains sensitive content related to gun violence that may be upsetting for some viewers.

Around 80% of school shooters tell someone about their plans, but they aren't always taken seriously, according to Sandy Hook Promise.

"Voicing these 'jokes' alerts people to the importance of taking all threats seriously and taking action when there are warning signs of violence," Sandy Hook Promise said.

The non-profit says part of the solution is to learn the warning signs of a violent threat. This can include someone withdrawing and isolating themselves from loved ones, bragging about access to weapons, making direct threats, and expressing those threats as a plan.

More information on the PSA and ways to spot warning signs of a potential act of violence can be found here.

Sandy Hook Promise makes PSAs that address violence and school shootings periodically. Some have even won prestigious awards. Watch them here.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.