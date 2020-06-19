Fire breaks out inside Katz Deli in Woodbridge

Katz just re-opened to have diners inside following having prepared many meals, for free, for first responders throughout the pandemic.

WOODBRIDGE, Conn. — A fire broke out at Katz Deli in Woodbridge Friday morning.

There was no visible damage to the exterior of the building, but it's unknown how bad the damage is inside.

There were people inside the deli at the time preparing platters for a funeral when the fire started, but it's believed that the fire may have started somewhere in the office and not in the kitchen, according to the brother of the owner.

Katz just re-opened to have diners inside following having prepared many meals, for free, for first responders throughout the pandemic.