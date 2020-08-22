Knox Hartford's annual Garden Party is going virtual

The Facebook Live streaming event will start with host comedian Howie Mason and a special guest sharing how to create a KNOX summer treat, the 'Twilight-ini.'

HARTFORD, Conn — KNOX Hartford will be hosting its annual "Garden Party at Twilight" virtually this year on Thursday, August 27.

According to KNOX Hartford's website, the organization uses horticulture as a catalyst for community engagement and forges partnerships between residents, businesses and government, providing leadership to build greener, stronger, healthier and more beautiful neighborhoods in Hartford.

Participants will then be "taken on a tour" of several KNOX community gardens and get to bid on amazing live auction items, all from the comfort at home.

People can register for one of three different size party kits, by clicking here.