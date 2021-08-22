'Don't be stupid' | Gov. Lamont warns residents to be cautious of flooded areas

The governor was cautiously optimistic saying he will reassess the status in Connecticut in 24 hours.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Gov. Ned Lamont held a press conference providing updates on Tropical Storm Henri in Connecticut.

He said that the state was fortunate that the storm was not as bad as it was in Rhode Island. He thanked the utility workers across the state and said they will likely be headed to Rhode Island soon.

Lamont added the risk of flooding in the state tonight and tomorrow.

"There's going to be still some risk tomorrow, don't be stupid," said Lamont. "Please stay close to home if you can. Assuming if you have to go to work if you see those puddles of water be careful. You don't know if that is 1 inch or a foot of water."

Lamont praised utility workers for better preparation for this storm. Last year, Tropical Storm Isaisis. The governor was cautiously optimistic saying he will reassess Connecticut's status from the storm in 24 hours.

Tropical Storm Henri made landfall in Connecticut Sunday morning. Heavy flooding occurred across the state from Manchester to Groton.

Residents are asked to avoid surface water in areas close to drainage pipes, particularly in cities like Bridgeport, Hartford, Norwalk, Norwich, and the greater New Haven area.

DEEP and DPH are advising residents not to swim, fish, or use paddle craft in these areas.

