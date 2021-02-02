Baby born in the middle of snowstorm in Norwich

The parents made it to the Backus Emergency Department just before the mother went into labor. Everyone is said to be doing fine.

NORWICH, Conn. — During Monday's snowstorm, something very unexpected happened for Kaitlyn and David Vacchina of Lebanon.

Around 10 p.m., Dr. Theresa Adams was near the nurse's desk in the front of the Emergency Department when she heard someone say "get the baby." Dr. Adams began to run following other medical professionals into the parking lot. She heard someone shout, "the baby's out," and realized someone was delivering a baby during the storm.

The Vacchinas had pulled up behind the Backus Emergency Department (ED) when Kaitlyn went into labor. David had run into the ED, shouted his wife was having a baby and ran out to the car. He helped his wife delivered the baby right before Dr. Adams arrived. Molly Joyce was on her mom's belly, covered in some blankets. David had done a little research on childbirth just in case this happened.

Dr. Adams said she stimulated the baby and she cried. Molly Joyce was pink and breathing well. Dr. Adams cut the chord with the help of a nurse and carried Molly Joyce inside, as others helped the mother get out of the car. Kaitlyn was reunited with her child as she got into the Emergency Department.

Molly Joyce weighed 8lbs, 3oz. Her parents and she are said to be doing fine.