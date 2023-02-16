New legislation would raise minimum care levels in Connecticut nursing homes

The proposed bills would require air conditioning in resident rooms and make sure seniors are getting the care they need.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

HARTFORD, Conn. — Lawmakers and nursing home workers spoke out in a public hearing on new legislation that would make big changes in nursing homes across the state.

Supporters are urging legislators to pass that legislation in hopes patients will get better care, saying nursing homes need to put people over profits.

The legislation would do many things, but the big one is establishing a minimum staffing level in nursing homes across Connecticut.

"We want staff in nursing homes that are deeply passionate and care, but they need to be paid what they’re worth," said State Representative Jillian Gilchrest, co-chair of the Human Services Committee.

There's a worker shortage of nursing home employees across the country.

According to the American Health Care Association, 210,000 jobs were lost over the course of the pandemic.

It's the lowest workforce level since 1994.

At the current projection, staffing levels won't hit pre-pandemic levels for another four years.

Lawmakers say the bill raises staffing levels up to 4.1 hours of care per resident.

Current staffing issues make it difficult for nursing home patients to get the care they need, make it difficult for staff to give the care patients deserve, and make it hard to keep staff with low pay rates.

The bills also require air conditioning in nursing home residents' rooms and require facilities to be more transparent about their costs.

Lawmakers say that each year, nursing homes get more than $1 billion in funding.

Now they want accountability from the facilities to see what that money is paying for.

Supporters say these bills will create a better quality of life in long-term care facilities.

"We want to ensure when someone trusts a nursing home for their loved one that loved one is treated better than appropriately, treated with care and decency," said Gilchrest.

Nursing home residents, staff, and supporters testified in a public hearing Thursday morning to urge lawmakers to pass this legislation and take steps to ensure what they say is quality care at every facility across the state.

Lindsey Kane is a reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at Lkane@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.