Granby residents voice opinions on LGBTQ+ video shown to students in school

The video in question was a Pride-Month-themed video that students in grades three through five last week watched.

GRANBY, Conn — Granby parents and community members voiced their concerns at an intense Board of Education meeting Wednesday night about a controversial pride video that was shown to Wells Road Intermediate School students.

It was a packed room up to standing room only, with parents, students, and citizens of Granby voicing their thoughts and concerns.

The meeting started with Board of Education members leaving the room as one parent was deemed out of order to continue to go over his time. But minutes later, other parents were able to speak about the video in question. In the video, students described what pride means to them.

Some parents voiced concerns about the content of the Pride Month-themed video, which was shown to students in grades three through five. While others were concerned that they weren’t notified of the video being shown. Others supported it.

Right now, parents in Granby are speaking out about a Pride Month-themed video shown to their children. The BOE walked out of the meeting after this parent was deemed out of order for going over his time. We’ll have more about how parents are feeling at 10&11 @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/W7ZF1ZTeHz — DeAndria Turner (@deandria_turner) June 8, 2023

Whether community members were either for or against the video being played, the superintendent promised to have better communication about these things.

“We will work to communicate more effectively in the future with our families as we move forward together to best serve our students and to continue to build a supportive and respectful for all grounded in our Granby Public Schools,” said Jordan Grossman.

