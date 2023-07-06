Granby residents voice opinions on LGBTQ+ video shown to students in school

GRANBY, Conn — Granby parents and community members voiced their concerns at an intense Board of Education meeting Wednesday night about a controversial pride video that was shown to Wells Road Intermediate School students.
It was a packed room up to standing room only, with parents, students, and citizens of Granby voicing their thoughts and concerns.
The meeting started with Board of Education members leaving the room as one parent was deemed out of order to continue to go over his time. But minutes later, other parents were able to speak about the video in question. In the video, students described what pride means to them.
Some parents voiced concerns about the content of the Pride Month-themed video, which was shown to students in grades three through five. While others were concerned that they weren’t notified of the video being shown. Others supported it.
Whether community members were either for or against the video being played, the superintendent promised to have better communication about these things.
“We will work to communicate more effectively in the future with our families as we move forward together to best serve our students and to continue to build a supportive and respectful for all grounded in our Granby Public Schools,” said Jordan Grossman.
DeAndria Turner is a multi-media journalist at FOX61 News. She can be reached at dturner@fox61.com.
---
Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com
----
HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS
Download the FOX61 News APP
iTunes: Click here to download
Google Play: Click here to download
Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.
Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.