Investigation underway after concerning reports at shelter for teenage girls in Harwinton

Harwinton Ambulance officials said they've received calls on cases of assault, neglect, behavioral health emergencies and human trafficking.

HARWINTON, Conn. — The STAR shelter for teenage girls in Harwinton has been under the microscope for almost one year after concerns emerged surrounding the staff and the girls themselves.

The issue has become so large, that it has led local first responders to call for help from lawmakers and state officials.

Since November 2022, there have been numerous reports of teenage girls at the shelter being involved in unsafe incidents which has led to a high volume of first responder calls and a quick reaction from the CT Department of Children and Families.



"I know that this has been very disruptive to their community," said Republican State Senator Lisa Seminara.

The shelter is for girls ages 14 to 18. Known as Short Term Assessment and Respite or STAR, it is a place for girls who have had trouble at home or at their foster homes.



However, trouble at the shelter has gone beyond.

In 2021 and 2022, staff at the shelter were arrested for alleged maltreatment of the girls.

Commissioner Vanessa Dorantes of the CT Department of Children and Families was quick to respond.



"They turned over about 60 percent of their staff, they hired a consultant to really amp up the clinical support that they offer the kids there," said Comm. Dorantes.

As time went on, issues with the girls began and got worse over time.

The issues were so bad, that Harwinton Ambulance sent a letter in June of this year to lawmakers and Commissioner Dorantes. Paramedics received emergency calls up to twice a month from the shelter.



"Now we’re seeing cases of assault, neglect, behavioral health emergencies and also human trafficking," said Chief of Harwinton Ambulance Kevin Ferrarotti.

The calls were so frequent, it became concerning.



"Every time we’re responding to the same exact type of emergency, we’re taking away from that call for that individual who may be suffering a heart attack, a stroke," added Ferrarotti.

In the meantime, six girls at the Harwinton shelter have been relocated to other STAR shelters throughout the state until change is seen at the shelter.



"We’re really going to have to go through that report, get more information as to what actually transpired there and then we’re going to have to see how to proceed," added State Sen. Seminara.

The shelter has been placed on a corrective action plan since July of this year and they have put a pause on admissions until improvements are made.



The Bridge Family Center which operates the shelter was also presented with a lawsuit by a mother of one of the girls at the shelter.

In a statement, they wrote:

"Since the Bridge opened in 1969 and in my 25 years here as an Executive Director, we have never been in a situation where a lawsuit has been filed against us of this nature.

Last year alone, we served the needs of more than 9,000 people through our programs, many of whom have suffered through unimaginable situations. The allegations that have come forward are something that we never want to see happen and because it is now a legal matter, we cannot discuss it publicly, even though there are additional details in this case that will eventually be divulged.

Immediate and corrective measures were taken and we are in constant communication with DCF and those involved in this ongoing matter. Our main focus continues to be addressing the immediate and day-to-day needs of our residents, many of whom are trauma survivors through no fault of their own and to offer them the care and support that they need and deserve."

