Dog who jumped off Mt. Tom tower not seriously injured: Firefighters

The dog was found in stable condition and was carried down with a Stokes Wheel stretcher.

LITCHFIELD, Conn. — Multiple fire departments came to the rescue of a dog who jumped from the tower at Mt. Tom State Park in Litchfield on Monday afternoon.

The Bantam Fire Company was called to Mt. Tom just after 3:30 p.m. Monday, where a dog jumped 34 feet from the stone tower and was unable to walk after landing.

The Litchfield Fire Department and Washington Volunteer Fire Department were called to assist with the Stokes Wheel stretcher and manpower.

The first responders found the dog and its owner at the top. The dog was in stable condition and was carried down with the Stokes Wheel.

The crews were out of the woods by around 4:40 p.m.

The dog was taken to the Northwest Corner Veterinary Hospital, where they were treated. The dog has no life-threatening injuries, firefighters said.

The tower trail is less than a mile long and rises about 500 feet in elevation; the summit is about 1,325 above sea level, according to the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection. The state park sits on three town lines: Washington, Litchfield and Morris.

