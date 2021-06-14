Home sweet home with an ocean view | Long Island Sound lighthouse to go up for auction next week

It's a mile off the Bridgeport coast and only accessible by boat.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — If you're looking for a new home with peace, quiet, and an ocean view, the federal government might have a fixer-upper of interest.

The U.S. General Services Administration announced it will be auctioning the Penfield Reef Lighthouse in Bridgeport on June 21.

The lighthouse is about one mile from the entrance of Black Rock Harbor in Bridgeport and is accessible by boat only. It marks a submerged reef that extends southeast from Fairfield Beach into Long Island Sound.

According to the government, the property includes a 51-foot-tall octagonal lighthouse and a two-story, 1,568 square foot keeper’s quarters. It was built in 1874.

The lighthouse is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. It will remain an active aid to navigation.

In 2015, the property was weatherized, and the exterior was restored to reflect its 19th-century appearance.

A full list of renovations can be found in the Invitation for Bids on the GSA Auction site.

The auction will open on June 21, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. EDT. Those interested in bidding are required to register in advance and submit a $10,000 registration deposit. The starting bid will be $100,000, and bid increments will be $10,000. Site inspections will only be offered to registered bidders.

Additional information on the Property can be found at https://realestatesales.gov/gsaauctions/aucpbsindx/?sl=BOSTN121002001

