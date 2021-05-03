Man killed in Southington crash

A 6-month-old puppy survived the crash

SOUTHINGTON, Conn. — One man was killed in a crash Saturday on Meriden Avenue. The 6 month old puppy in the vehicle survived.

Police said around 2pm they were called to the scene of a crash in the area of 1244 Meriden Avenue. They found a GMC Sierra pickup truck had been traveling northbound on Meriden Avenue towards the center of Southington.

The vehicle was occupied by the operator, James Dicaprio, 73, and a six month old Doberman. The GMC left the roadway, drove across a lawn, struck a chain link fence, and came to rest up against a Lavorgna Oil truck.

Dicaprio was later pronounced dead at the hospital. The Doberman appeared uninjured and was taken by Southington Animal Control.

Anyone with information regarding this crash please contact Officer Ryan Lair #245 by phone at (860) 621-0101 or by Email at rlair@southingtonpolice.org.

