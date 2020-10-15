Man on parole arrested for two recent bank robberies in New Haven

Following an investigation into incidents at the Citizens Bank branch on Forbes Avenue, officers arrested 49-year-old Anthony Meizies.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police say they have identified a suspect in two recent bank robberies.

Following an investigation into incidents at the Citizens Bank branch on Forbes Avenue, officers arrested 49-year-old Anthony Meizies as a parole violator.

The first robbery occurred on October 8, when an unidentified man entered the bank, approached a teller and handed them a robbery note, police said.

After receiving an undetermined amount of money, the man exited the front door of the bank and entered the passenger side of a Ford Focus in the parking lot.

According to police, the robber was described as a bald, stocky, white male.

The second incident occurred Tuesday, October 12.

It is believed that the unknown white male entered the bank and acted as if he had a weapon as he demanded money from a teller, police said in a release.

After receiving the money, he exited the bank and crossed the street.

Police say the suspect's description was the same as the first.

This time, the man was seen riding in a white Jeep sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Officers located both getaway vehicles, but their drivers have not been charged.

CT Department of Correction - Division of Parole officers and New Haven PD took Meizies into custody without incident Thursday at a Liberty Street apartment.

He was transferred to a state Department of Correction facility.