Man wanted for questioning in connection with Manchester courthouse hit and run

Two marshals were struck by a car and at least one was seriously injured.

Two judicial marshals, working at Manchester Superior Court, were injured Monday morning trying to chase down a suspect.

A woman, who spoke with FOX61 on the condition of anonymity, said she was sitting in the parking lot of the courthouse when she couldn’t believe what she saw.

“I see a guy running out from the Manchester court and he went to his car” she said.

“We do know that an incident did occur inside the courthouse,” said Trooper Christine Jeltema, of the Connecticut State Police. “The person of interest was here for a pre-scheduled court hearing.”

That person of interest is 42-year-old Jose Antonio Lopez, who was in court on a misdemeanor larceny charge. For some reason, he bolted from the courthouse and two judicial marshals chased him into the parking.

“The first marshal said stop the car,” the female witness told FOX61. ”He don’t care and he hit the first marshal. He went to the floor.”

According to a spokesperson for state judicial services, one of the marshals was given CPR in the courthouse parking lot. Both were transported to Hartford Hospital. Their condition remains unknown.

State Police say he was driving a white vehicle, with a spoiler, and the vehicle might now have front end damage. The vehicle, which also may feature Massachusetts license plates, sped from the lot and disappeared.

“I see the blood running right away from his head and I started screaming that the guys on the floor,” said the witness.

“We are looking in the greater Hartford area and in the greater Springfield area,” said Trooper Jeltema. “We did put out information to all local law-enforcement agencies regarding this individual.”

According to judicial records, Lopez has spent time in prison as a result of other larceny charges.