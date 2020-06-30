Get an emergency alert from Farmington last night? | Police apologize, say man with dementia was located

"The alert was not in accordance with agency policy and will be addressed," Farmington PD said in a release.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — Police have issued an apology Tuesday after a Silver Alert was sent as an emergency alert shortly after midnight.

"The alert was not in accordance with agency policy and will be addressed," Farmington PD said in a release.

According to the midnight alert, the 59-year-old man has dementia.

Shortly after the alert went out, officials confirmed that he was located.