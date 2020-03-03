Manchester woman charged with cruelty to Suffield farm animals appears in court

Over 200 neglected animals were seized from the farm

ENFIELD, Conn. — A woman facing multiple counts of animal cruelty appeared in court Tuesday morning.

Rachel Kornstein faces charges after over 200 neglected animals were seized from a farm.

The seizure happened on January 13th after police were notified by a local veterinarian that a cow was not properly being taken care of.

According to Attorney General William Tong, the veterinarian was called in to help with the birth of a calf. The calf's mother was so malnourished, she could not produce milk or move, and died soon after giving birth. There were also reported dead and decaying chickens.

Desmond’s Army, a local organization that fights for proper care of animals were also in court Tuesday.

“We try to hold the court’s accountable to use Desmond’s law which puts a pro bono attorney or a law student as you saw, Desmond’s Army President Robin Zilla Cannamela said.

Lawyers were appointed on Tuesday to represent the animals in the case.

Kornstein is due back in court on April 8th.

The Suffield Police Department Animal Control Division and the Connecticut Department of Agriculture investigated and determined that there were a number of cattle, dogs, and poultry at several locations that were being neglected by the same individual:

1497 Sheldon Street, West Suffield

1601 Sheldon Street, West Suffield

212 North Main Street in East Granby

Police said the animals had been deprived of food, water, and proper medical attention.