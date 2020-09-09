Out of the box and inside the lines a mega mural project in New Haven

The mural is being brought to life by the groups Straight Up Art and the Town Green District and community participation is encouraged

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The painting began this week on a new mural project in New Haven. Just off Orange Street, blues and pinks are being painted as part of “The Blooming of Ninth Square”.

Artist and illustrator Francisco Alejandro Del Carpio-Beltran is lending his steady hand to the mural project which is meant to focus on collaboration and creativity all at once. “When we collaborate, it becomes a part of us,” Del Carpio-Beltran said. The Blooming of Ninth Square mural is one of a number of murals that have been painted all across the Elm City.

The mural is being brought to life by the groups Straight Up Art and the Town Green District and community participation is encouraged. Chris Bockstael, an architect with the New Haven firm Svigals + Partners is part of the team that helped the planning of the mural and are also taking part in the painting of it.

The Svigals company offices look out on the 13 foot high by 50 foot long stretch of brick wall where the mural will be displayed. “I think art enlivens the area,” said Bockstael. “we said holy cow, this one (mural) is right across from our office, we have to participate.” Del Carpio-Beltran added, “it’s about creating bonds and getting to know people.”