MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing man who may be suffering from depression.

Tomas Alverez, 55, is described as having brown hair and black eyes. He is 5’6” and weighs 165 lbs. He was last seen Wednesday.

Police said he may be driving a green 2001 Honda CRV with Connecticut plates AU14553.

Last seen wearing light gray zip hoodie, blue jeans and blue and grey sneakers.