3 injured in Middletown shooting incident

Middletown police are investigating a shooting Sunday that injured three people at at city park.

Around 4:25pm, police were called to the area of McCarthy park for a report of multiple shots were fired.

Police said three people were injured and their injuries are not life threatening and this appears to be an isolated incident.

McCarthy Park is a baseball/softball field just across street from Middlesex Hospital. The hospital was in lockdown for a brief period of time but it has been lifted. "Middlesex Hospital was in lockdown for 60 minutes out of an abundance of caution. There was never a threat to the hospital." said Amanda Falcone, spokesperson for the hospital.