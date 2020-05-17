3 injured in Middletown shooting incident

Middletown police are investigating a shooting Sunday that injured three people at at city park.
Around 4:25pm, police were called to the area of McCarthy park for a report of multiple shots were fired.
Police said three people were injured and their injuries are not life threatening and this appears to be an isolated incident.
McCarthy Park is a baseball/softball field just across street from Middlesex Hospital. The hospital was in lockdown for a brief period of time but it has been lifted. "Middlesex Hospital was in lockdown for 60 minutes out of an abundance of caution. There was never a threat to the hospital." said Amanda Falcone, spokesperson for the hospital.
The Major Investigations Division has been called in to investigate the incident. If anyone has any information about the shooting please contact the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.