Mohegan sun guest wins $3.8 million at Slot Jackpot

MONTVILLE, Conn. — A guest at the Mohegan sun won $3.4 million at one of the casino's most popular games, IGT's Wheel of Fortune on April 4, just after midnight.

It's been nearly 20 years since someone won a jackpot close to this amount. The previous high mark was on Oct. 2003, a guest won close to $4.49 million on a wheel of fortune slots game.

The guest chose to remain private.

