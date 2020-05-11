Monroe firefighters battle condo fire, escape partial floor collapse

MONROE, Connecticut — Firefighters in Monroe escaped injury and helped several residents escape a burning condominium early Thursday morning.
The Monroe Volunteer Fire Department said they responded to a fire around 2:30 a.m. at High Meadows condos on Highland Drive.
Officials said the condo unit that caught fire was unoccupied and under renovation. However, police and firefighters helped alert and evacuate several senior citizens from adjacent units. Firefighters were also able to escape injury when they found a partial collapse of the main floor into the basement.
Stevenson Volunteer Fire Company, Monroe and Stepney Fire Department with police responded and White Hills and Huntington firefighters, Monroe Volunteer Emergency Medical Service and the Red Cross were also called to assist.
No injuries were reported.