FOX61 and Marlborough florist team up to Send the Love

MARLBOROUGH, Conn. — It’s a huge weekend for Leah O’Hearn at her Marlboro flower shop!

“If you have never experienced Valentine’s Day at a flower shop, you don’t really understand Valentine’s Day,” says It’s So Ranunculus Flower Shoppe owner, Leah O’Hearn.

Over the next few days O’Hearn’s team will arrange and deliver nearly 400 Valentine’s bouquets.

“Really it is chaos, it is organized chaos, It is taking orders, it is remembering flowers, it’s ordering the flowers, it’s making sure they come in on time, people have specifics and we love to cater to that!” say O’Hearn.

Thanks to O’Hearn’s talents and nominations from viewers FOX61’s Keith McGilvery hit the road to urprise some unsuspecting FOX61 fans with some cheer for the holiday.

Elisha Lewis’ husband Dan is just 40 years old and she’s cares for him 24/7 as he’s battled brain cancer for the last 2 years. Elisha’s mom nominated her and we showed up in Colchester with our first bouquet of flowers.

“The fact that we could deliver some happiness, and a little sunshine to her day today, I am hoping that she can look today, a little differently, and think there’s the bright spot that she needed.”

Our second stop was with Jean Descy in Colchester. Jean’s daughter Michelle nominated.

Michelle tells FOX61 that her dad would bring her mom Flowers every Valentine’s Day before he died in 2016.

“I think they are absolutely beautiful, Leah always does a wonderful job, both with arrangements, and getting fresh flowers,” says Descy. Descy shared with ffox61 what made the moment extra special, “Something you don’t know is that this Valentine’s Day will be the 60th anniversary of the proposal of my late husband.” She said.