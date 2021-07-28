Mosquitoes in Waterford test positive for West Nile virus

Officials said positive mosquitoes are to be expected in the summer months.

WATERFORD, Conn. — The Ledge Light Health District is reminding residents how to protect against mosquitoes after some tested positive for West Nile virus.

The mosquitoes were tested on July 20th.

Ledge Light said positive mosquitoes are expected in the summer months. Here's what you can do to minimize the risk:

Minimize time outdoors at dusk and dawn.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

While outdoors, wear shoes, socks, long pants, and long-sleeved shirts. Clothing material should be tightly woven.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors.

Consider using mosquito repellent when it is necessary to be outdoors and always use them according to label instructions. The most effective repellents contain DEET or Picaridin. Oil of lemon eucalyptus is also effective for brief periods of exposure.

When using DEET, use the lowest concentration effective for the time spent outdoors (for example, 6% lasts approximately 2 hours and 20% for 4 hours) and wash treated skin when returning indoors. Do not apply under clothing, to wounds or irritated skin, the hands of children, or to infants less than 2 months.

Here's how to reduce mosquito activity around the home:

Dispose of water-holding containers, such as ceramic pots, used tires, and tire swings.

Drill holes in the bottom of containers such as those used for recycling.

Clean clogged roof gutters.

Turn over objects that may trap water when not in use such as wading pools and wheelbarrows.

Change water in birdbaths on a weekly basis.

Clean and chlorinate swimming pools, and cover pools when not in use.

Use landscaping to eliminate areas where water can collect on your property.

Learn more about the West Nile virus here.

