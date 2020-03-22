New Britain woman arrested for DUI, wrong way driving

Katelyn Knopf was found driving the wrong way on I-91 south

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — Just after 2:30 Sunday morning, Connecticut State Police Troop H responded to a report of a wrong way driver on Route 9 north.

Troopers located the operator on Interstate 91 south, traveling north, in the left lane of three.

Troopers were able to stop the operator, and it was suspected that the operator, Katelyn Knopf, 26, of New Britain, was operating under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

Knopf was administered a series of SFST's, which were not performed to standard.

Knopf was taken into custody and transported to Troop H to be processed.

She is being charged with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, two counts of Drinking While Driving, Driving the Wrong Way on a Divided Highway, and first degree Reckless Endangerment.