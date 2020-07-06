One dead in moped crash on Saturday in New Haven

Investigators believe the deceased is a man in his thirties

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven police say that one man is dead after a collision between a pickup truck and a moped yesterday at 11:20 in the morning at the intersection of Grand Avenue and East Street.

Investigators believe that the full-sized Chevrolet pickup truck was driving south on East Street and faced a green traffic light at Grand Avenue.

The man driving the moped was traveling west on Grand Avenue and faced a red traffic light.

As both vehicles entered the intersection, the moped collided with the side of the pickup truck.

New Haven Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene.

The moped driver was transported to Yale New Haven Hosptal where he was pronounced deceased.

Investigators believe the deceased is a man in his thirties. His identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The pickup driver remained on the scene and the New Haven Police Department's Accident Reconstruction team also responded.