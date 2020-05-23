x
New Haven police investigating early morning shooting at a restaurant drive-thru

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries to his head.
new-haven-police-car

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred around 3:30 this morning. 

The 27-year-old male victim arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital. 

The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the top of his head. 

Officers learned the shooting occurred in the drive-thru lane of a restaurant at 280 Kimberly Avenue, a McDonald's. 

Detectives responded to both the hospital and to the restaurant.   

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.