New Haven police investigating early morning shooting at a restaurant drive-thru

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred around 3:30 this morning.
The 27-year-old male victim arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital.
The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the top of his head.
Officers learned the shooting occurred in the drive-thru lane of a restaurant at 280 Kimberly Avenue, a McDonald's.
Detectives responded to both the hospital and to the restaurant.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6304.