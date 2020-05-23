New Haven police investigating early morning shooting at a restaurant drive-thru

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries to his head.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — New Haven Police are investigating an early morning shooting that occurred around 3:30 this morning.

The 27-year-old male victim arrived by private vehicle at Yale New Haven Hospital.

The victim suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the top of his head.

Officers learned the shooting occurred in the drive-thru lane of a restaurant at 280 Kimberly Avenue, a McDonald's.

Detectives responded to both the hospital and to the restaurant.