Families flock to Connecticut beaches to soak up the last few weeks of summer

Labor Day, for many, marks the ‘unofficial end of summer.’

MADISON, Connecticut — It’s the unofficial end to summer and mother nature is finishing the season strong with a potential heat wave. On this Labor Day, many Connecticut families were getting ahead of the heat, and rushing to the shoreline.

“It’s beautiful weather. And I get to go swimming, so, it’s a pretty good day,” said 12-year-old Eric Smith of West Haven. He and his family came to Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison on Monday, along with hundreds of others.

Many chose to come to the beach for the holiday, instead of over the weekend to save time on the roads.

“Because there was a lot less traffic coming in this morning when everyone else was leaving. The beach is very packed, but it’s a good thing to see,” said Mark Rivard of Enfield.

As the day went on, the temperatures rose, bringing more and more people to the water.

“The heat is fine as long as we have a place to get out of it. Which is why we’re here under the shade of the umbrellas,” Rivard said.

And, under the watchful eye of lifeguards. Hammonasset is one of just three beaches statewide that were still covered by a lifeguard on Labor Day. The others were Rocky Neck State Park and Sherwood Island. CT DEEP officials said after the holiday, there will be no more lifeguards on duty. Many of them, they said, will be back at school.

Therefore, after Labor Day, they are asking people to take extra care if they plan to swim at our state parks. In a press release, they recommended swimming only in designated swimming areas, watching children closely at the beach, and not swimming while under the influence.

