Pilots to make stop at Meriden Airport while trying to break world record

The pilots must land in all lower 48 states of the country in under 48 hours and Meriden is next on their list this afternoon!

MERIDEN, Conn. — Three men will soon make Meriden part of their Guinness World Record attempt Tuesday afternoon.

The three men will be flying a single-engine, six-seat plane that took off from Michigan late Sunday night. The record they're attempting to break requires that they land in all of the lower 48 states of the country in under 48 hours.

They are scheduled to land at Meriden's Markham Airport around 2-2:30 p.m. The plane will be on the ground for just 10 minutes or less before taking off again. The pilots will need to obtain a signature from airport personnel that will serve as verification of their landing.

Breaking the Guinness World Record isn't the only reason why the pilots are flying. It's also in part to raise awareness and money for the Veteran's Airlift Command, which provides free, private air transportation to the country's veterans who were injured in combat.

The program provides medical support and other compassionate services through a national network of volunteer aircraft owners and pilots.

You can track the pilots' progress here!

Jennifer Glatz is a digital content producer at FOX61 News. She can be reached at jglatz@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER, FACEBOOK & INSTAGRAM