Meriden Fire Local 1148 prepares for annual Back-to-School Expo supply giveaway with community support

MERIDEN, Conn. — Meriden firefighters traded in the hoses for boxes full of school supplies Wednesday as they prepared for the annual Back-to-School Expo scheduled for Friday.

“It’s our way of giving back to the community that we serve," said Ryan Gilhuly with Meriden Fire Local 1148 & the Back-to-School Expo Committee Chair.

The expo has become a community cornerstone organized by Meriden Fire Local 1148. The event features school supply giveaways, local non-profits, and meet-and-greets with school staff.

“We donate on average about 800 backpacks filled with school supplies for everything that children need for school," said Gilhuly.

On Wednesday, firefighters stopped by Achieve Financial Credit Union to pick up supplies donated by the organization for the expo.

“We’re a community credit union, and really, it’s all about the people in the communities that we’re in and the Meriden community needed help. The firefighters asked for assistance for this drive. They have a huge effort, and we wanted to be a part of it," said Mike Shirling, Member Services Manager at Achieve Financial Credit Union.

Gilhuly said the community support is priceless as the expo supports hundreds of families in need.

“We get repeat families every year. It means a lot for the families. A lot of kids depend on it. We see kids and families on their worst days," said Gilhuly.

Gilhuly said the need has only grown since the pandemic.

“We just need a little bit of extra help. Things are much more expensive now for the average family," said Gilhuly.

Because of expected rain on Friday, the expo has been moved to John Barry Elementary School on Columbia Street. It starts at 10 a.m. Organizers advise getting to the event early.

