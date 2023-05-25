x
New Haven County

Multiple fire crews respond to Naugatuck fire

No injuries to firefighters or residents have been reported in the blaze.
Credit: FOX61

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Multiple fire crews responded to a housing complex fire in Naugatuck Thursday afternoon. 

Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAlister said that the fire damage is extensive and that out-of-town crews went to the scene to help. The fire occurred at the Southwood Gardens apartment complex at 933 Rubber Avenue.

No injuries to firefighters or residents have been reported, nor has the number of people displaced. The cause is under investigation. 

This is a developing story. We will provide updates when they're made available.

