Multiple fire crews respond to Naugatuck fire

No injuries to firefighters or residents have been reported in the blaze.

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — Multiple fire crews responded to a housing complex fire in Naugatuck Thursday afternoon.

Naugatuck Police Chief Colin McAlister said that the fire damage is extensive and that out-of-town crews went to the scene to help. The fire occurred at the Southwood Gardens apartment complex at 933 Rubber Avenue.

No injuries to firefighters or residents have been reported, nor has the number of people displaced. The cause is under investigation.

This is a developing story. We will provide updates when they're made available.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.