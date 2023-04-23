Violent weekend in New Haven; 1 killed, 2 wounded

The three were shot in separate incidents.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Police in the Elm City are investigating after unrelated shootings left one woman dead and two people hospitalized.

Police are investigating a homicide on Saltonstall Avenue around 1:11 a.m. where they found a 26-year-old woman who was shot and later died from her injuries.

Around the same time Sunday, police were called after a woman suffering from a gunshot wound had sought treatment at Yale-New Haven Hospital.

Police said the woman was with a large crowd of spectators watching a stunt driving show in the Lowe’s parking lot at 115 Foxon Boulevard. As the reckless drivers started to strike pedestrians, the woman ran from the area. She heard a single gunshot and realized she had been struck.

The woman was brought to the hospital by her friends. Medical personnel said her wound was not life-threatening.

At this time, no other individuals have reported to the police that they were injured during the stunt show.

On Saturday afternoon, police said that around 5:41 p.m., two houses and three vehicles were struck by gunfire on Huntington Avenue and Dixwell Avenue. Detectives recovered a total of fifteen fired cartridge casings.

About 40 minutes later a man suffering from a gunshot wound was dropped off at Yale-New Haven Hospital. Hospital personnel said the victim’s injuries are not life-threatening. The victim did not provide investigating officers with any information on the shooting.

Detectives have located video surveillance of an exchange of gunfire on Huntington Street. Later in the evening, a stolen vehicle was also recovered that appears to have been involved. Detectives will continue to investigate to determine if these incidents of gunfire and the person who was shot are related.

Anyone with information on these incidents is urged to call detectives at 203-946-6304 or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

Doug Stewart is the Senior Digital Content Producer at FOX61 News. He can be reached at dstewart@fox61.com.

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.